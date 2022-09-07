Donald E. Miller, age 76, of Cottage Hills, passed away Saturday, September 3, 2022 at Bria of Wood River.
He was born September 9, 1945, in Alton, the son of Robert Miller and Dorothy (Mook) Mudd. He married Suzanne Buescher on November 5, 1969 and she survives.
Donald was in the Army from 1965 to 1967. He was in banking for over 40 years. Donald served as Assistant V.P. of Lending for Roosevelt Federal Savings and Loan in St. Louis. He then served as Director of Underwriting for Freddie Mac in Washington, DC. There he was instrumental in developing the first nationwide secondary market for second mortgage loans. Donald was also President of Sunny Mac in San Francisco, V.P. of Lending for Cloverleaf Bank in Edwardsville. He established the first independent State Chartered Bank in Godfrey. There he served as President and CEO until he retired.
Donald was active in various organizations such as Builders Association, the St. Louis Consultant to US League of Savings Associations in Washington, DC, Kiwanis, Special Olympics, and United Way. Donald also served as V.P. of Alton/Godfrey Rotary and also President of Madison County Home Builders Association.
In addition to his wife, Suzanne; he is survived by a sister and her husband, Sharon and Stanley Bosoluke; a brother and his wife, Robert and Adele Miller; his nephews and nieces, Steve and Angie Bosoluke, Julie and Ted Prehn, Catherine and Greg Gunderson, and Diana Stanius, and Cheryl Moeller; and other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and his father and mother-in-law, Sheridan and Alma Jones; and a nephew, Scott Bosoluke.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
Burial will take place in Upper Alton Cemetery at a later date.
Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey will oversee arrangements.
Online condolences and guestbook may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.