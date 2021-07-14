Donald M. Gottlob, 62, of Bethalto, passed away on Monday, July, 12, 2021 at his residence under the care of BJC Hospice.
He was born in Alton on January 2, 1959 the son of Donald A. Gottlob and Betty J. (Wenzel) Cox. He married Donna M. Kessler in Dorsey on June 7, 1985.
Donald was a Director of Facilities for Caritas Family Solutions. He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Bethalto. Donald enjoyed working around the house, going to concerts, reading, cooking and spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Donna; children, Julie (Matt) Dettenmeier of Maryville, Ashlee Gottlob of St. Peters, MO, Mackenzie Gottlob of St. Peters, MO; and a brother, Terry Gottlob of Alton.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Julianne Gottlob; and a half-brother, Robert “Bob” Gottlob.
Visitation will be on Friday, July 16, 2021 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 11:00 am with Pastor Kale Hanson and Chaplin Ron Wenzel officiating. Private burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.
Memorials can be made to Metro Lutheran High School in Edwardsville.
