On Friday, December 16, 2022, at 6:07 pm, the Barton family said goodbye to one of their patriarchs, Donald M. Barton, Sr., age 89. He passed peacefully at his residence with his family by his side. Don was fondly known as husband, dad, grandpa, brother, son, nephew, cousin, friend, boss, but to most as “Uncle Don”. He was born on June 21, 1933, in Jerseyville, the son of the late Tillman and Velma (Neisler) Barton. He married the former Vera S. Gilless on September 20, 1958, in South Roxana, and she survives. Other survivors include two daughters: Celesta Barton of Wilson, Texas and Yvonne Hollingsead of Bethalto. He is also survived by three granddaughters, Courtney Barton, Miranda Counts, Ally Hollingsead and her fiance, Alec Lund. Two sisters also survive, Marilyn Gebert of Ft. Wayne, Indiana, and Marcia and David Feldman of Godfrey. In addition, many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends mourn his death.
We will remember him for his love of construction, operating heavy equipment, love of the great outdoors, love of hunting, horseback riding, his dogs, and talking on his cell phone. He also greatly enjoyed his beautiful farm, and, most of all, his love for his family. Many of us worked for/with him over the years in the construction industry and he is a legend that we will never forget. His fingerprints are everywhere in the projects he was involved with across the Riverbend area. His loss leaves a gaping hole in our hearts and in our family.
Don did many generous things in his life. Among those were his efforts to speed the light of the gospel of Jesus through the mission hospital in Canilla, Guatemala, and also, by the construction of the glorious cross at Wanda Methodist Church along I-255. He also employed many people throughout the area in his 55 years as a construction contractor through Barton Contractors, Inc. and River Bend Contractors, Inc. In addition, he was an annual host for the IDNR Wing Shooting Clinic for youth in the State of Illinois at his treasured farm property. He was the single host in the entire state to donate access for this because of his passion to provide hunting and safety knowledge to youth. Don’s pride in his farm was evident and shared by the many family and friends he hosted throughout the years. As a US Army veteran, he served in the Korean War.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Donnie Barton, a brother, Harold “Fuzz” Barton, and a sister, Lela Ellis.
In celebration of his life, visitation will be from 10 am until time of services at 12 pm on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Rev. Andre Dobson will officiate. Burial will follow at Valhalla Memorial Park with full military honors by the Ritual Team of VFW Post 1308 of Alton.
Suggested memorials are Adonia International Ministries and Wanda Methodist Church.
