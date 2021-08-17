Donald Lee Bracht, 85, died at 11:55 p.m. Sunday, August 15, 2021 at his home in Godfrey. Born March 6, 1936 in Alton, he was the son of Enos Keltner and Sarah Lorraine (Narup) Bracht. Mr. Bracht served in the U.S. Army and was a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey. He retired from State Farm Insurance in 1995 as a claims superintendent. On April 28, 1962 he married the former Patricia Ann Fortschneider in Alton. She survives. Also surviving are two sons, Todd Michael Bracht (Amanda) of Hendersonville, TN, and Josh Paul Bracht of Spokane, WA, one grandchild, Eva Pressley Bracht, and a brother, Ron Bracht of Bethalto. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Carl, Ralph and Bob Bracht. Visitation will be from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Friday, August 20, 2021 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. A memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 21, 2021 at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey. Father Steven Janoski will officiate. Memorials may be made to the Leukemia Society. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
