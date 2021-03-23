Donald Lee Beste, 82, died peacefully at home Friday evening, March 19, 2021, surrounded by his family. He was born on November 12, 1938, the son of Viola (Luechtefeld) Beste and Edward (Flora) Beste. He was a graduate of Freeburg Community High School and served in the United States Air Force.
On June 23, 1962, he married Carol Waeltz. They had three daughters: Lynn Marie Beste, Denise (Jay) McCurdy, and Kristin Tucker.
He was a member of Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Bethalto, where he served as a member of the maintenance committee, funeral server, Extraordinary Minister and usher. He was a member of the Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus.
He retired from Olin Corporation as Superintendent of Maintenance after 32 years of service. He enjoyed boating, camping, woodworking and sudoku puzzles.
He is survived by his wife, Carol; two daughters, Denise (Jay) and Kristin; six grandchildren: Madison Tucker, Kaitlin (Jared) Moore, Kelly (John) Gough, Christopher Tucker, Andrew (Tiffany Zimmerman) McCurdy and John (Jessica) McCurdy; ten great-grandchildren; a brother: Richard (Shirley) Beste; two sisters: Sharon Schwankhaus and Dee (Lonnie) Kennedy; six sisters-in-law: Nancy Beste, Betty Waeltz, Judy (Robert) Huller, Mary Jo Waeltz, Sandi Waeltz and Mary (Mark) Huller; a brother-in-law: David (Doris) Waeltz; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, parents-in-law Arnold and Lucille (Hollenkamp) Waeltz, daughter Lynn, son-in-law Terry Tucker, brother Dennis Beste, sister Shirley Gantt and brothers-in-law Jack Waeltz, Bob Waeltz and Bill Waeltz.
Visitation will be held from 9:00am to 11:00am on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Bethalto. A private celebration of life mass will follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church, Masses or the Alzheimer’s Association.
Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com