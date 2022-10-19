Donald L. Ott

Donald L. "Don" Ott, 70, passed away 3:05 am, Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Alton Memorial Hospital.
Born March 24, 1952 in Alton, he was the son of Donald E. and Helen (Campbell) Ott.
Don had been a driver for Lloyd Lynn Trucking. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and watching television.
On September 27, 1997 in Alton, he married Betty J. McIntosh. She survives.
Surviving also are a son, Jamie (Toni) Ott of Bethalto; step-son, Jason Cooper of Troy; step-daughter, Monica (Tom) Payne of Wood River; seven grandchildren, Adam, Haley and Kalean Ott, Alyssa and Katie Payne, Lauren (Jake) Lehr; two great grandchildren, Jameson and Kennedy Lehr; two sisters, Judy (Jim) Crowder of Kane, Robin Fultz of Wood River; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Chris Ott; and mother-in-law, Phyllis Morris.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be conducted at 1 pm, Sunday, October 22 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River.
Interment will be in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
Memorials are suggested to Alton 5 A's Animal Shelter.