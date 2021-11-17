Donald L. Martin, 73 died at 12:04 pm, Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born February 29, 1948, in Alton, the son of Charles and Lena (Davis) Martin. Donald married Linda Dannenbrink on March 11, 1972, in Alton. She preceded him in death on December 29, 2015.
Donald served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam war. He enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting, spending time outdoors, he liked to draw and paint, and being around his family. Donald retired from the Alton School District No. 11.
Surviving is his son, Charles Martin of Alton, IL; daughters, Amy (Randy) Morris of Godfrey and Donna Martin of Alton; grandchildren, Eric (Kristen) Oettle Jr. of Godfrey, IL, Tara Stuckel, Amber (Maurice) Jackson of Godfrey, IL, Todd Cook, Makayla Martin, Carson Martin, and Bobbie Martin all of Alton, Jacob (Jessica) Bridgeman of Godfrey, Adam Morris, Josh Murphy, Jenna Morris, Joseph Morris and Erica Rea; 13 great grandchildren; three sisters, Charlotte (Chuck) Ehlers, Charlene (Mark) Matthews, and Rosie Martin; a brother, Ron Martin; and several nieces and nephews.
Donald is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Lena Martin; a sister-in-law, Pam Martin; a niece, Laura Martin; a great niece, Renee Duncan; and three great grandchildren, Jacob Bridgeman Jr, Chole Murphy, and Londyn Jackson; a grandson-in-law, Armando Stuckel; and mother-in-law and father-in-law, Raymond and Nadine Dannenbrink.
A visitation will be held on Friday, November 19, 2021, from 10:00 am until the time of service at 12:30 pm at the Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey, IL with Pastor Rodger Bruce officiating.
Memorials may be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.
Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.