Donald Jennings

Donald E. Jennings, 77, passed away at 5:22 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at Alton Memorial Hospital.
Born Nov. 5, 1944 in Highland, IL, he was a son of Virgil and Lila (Dennis) Simmons.
He was a 1964 graduate of East Alton-Wood River High School. After graduating, he joined the U.S. Navy and proudly served aboard the USS Saratoga. He retired in 1998 as a pipefitter for Amoco Oil Co. He enjoyed Texas Hold ’Em poker, fishing, pheasant hunting and an ice cold beer.
He married Judith Jones Jan. 31, 1969. She preceded him in death Aug. 14, 2013.
Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Tamra and Dean McGuire of East Alton; two grandsons, Tyler McGuire of Nashville, TN and Nick McGuire of Cottage Hills; a sister, Brenda Rulo of Taylorville, IL; two brothers, Jerry Burkett of Maryville and Brett of Florida; and a very special person Trudy Jennings.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; his twin brother, Ronald D. Jennings; his brother and sister-in-law Danny and Kathy Poston; and his brother-in-law Joe Rulo.
According to his wishes, there will be no services, but a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
An online guestbook is available at www.paynicfh.com