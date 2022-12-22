Donald M. Horney of Godfrey died on December 20, 2022 at 9:50 a.m. at Alton Memorial Hospital. He was 91 years of age.
Born on August 14, 1931 in White Hall, Illinois, he was the son of Malcolm and Isaline (Bradshaw) Horney.
Donald and his family moved to Alton, Il when he was a young child. He spent his childhood running around the Watertower area of Alton playing baseball and corkball with his friends. Donald attended Alton Senior High School and the University of Illinois.
Donald enjoyed playing football, baseball, and corkball in high school.
On October 17, 1954, in Alton, Donald married his high school sweetheart, Betty Marie Schmitt. They spent 55 years together before her death on November 18, 2009.
Donald worked for Ameren (Union Electric) in the meter department for 43 years before retiring in 1993. He was a member of Local IBEW 649. During his working years, Donald served as treasurer of the Local 649 as well as serving as union negotiator for Ameren (Union Electric) contracts. Donald was a member of the former Alton Eagles, served as a board member for the Summers-Port Swim Club and was a long time voting member of the Alton-Wood River Sportsman’s Club.
Donald was a homebody who loved taking care of his home and family. Donald never missed a family event…picnic, clarinet/flute recital, or swim meet. He truly enjoyed attending Kenny G, Billy Joel, Harry Connick Jr., Elton John and St. Louis Symphony Orchestra concerts as well as St. Louis Cardinal baseball games. He loved to travel, taking month long trains trips from coast to coast; especially to visit his daughters in St. Joseph, Michigan, San Francisco, California, and Seattle, Washington.
Surviving are two daughters: LeAnn Springman of St. Joseph, Michigan and Donna Cain and her husband Keith of Godfrey, Il. He is survived by a brother-in-law Ronald Schmitt and his wife Rosie of Urbana, Il. Donald is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Donald leaves behind his daughter Donna’s beautiful, sweet dachshund, Magnolia, who adored him.
Donald was preceded in death by his parents, wife Betty, brothers-in-law and sisters-in law: William (Red) and Helen Schmitt, James and Geraldine Schmitt, and sister-in-law Sylvia Guback.
Thank you to the dedicated and caring staff at Alton Memorial Hospital and Alton Memorial Rehab Center over the past few months. Thank you to Dr. Bross and the hospitalists at AMH who cared for Dad. Thank you to Dr. Harmon and Beth for their compassionate and heartfelt hospice care. A special thank you to the staff at Asbury Village in Godfrey. Thank you for assisting Dad for these last 5 ½ years. He truly felt like family at Asbury Village. To Rosemary, Johnetta, Danielle, Georgeann, Deb, and Shannon – thank you for being Dad’s Dream Care Team.
Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Burial will be private in White Hall Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Bella Fund (note the Bella Fund in the check memo) at the Daniel Randall Vet Clinic 3019 Godfrey Road Godfrey, Illinois 62035 or 5A’s Animal Shelter 4530 N. Alby St. Godfrey, Illinois 62035. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com