Donald Gene Clark, 83, passed away January 18, 2022 at Missouri Baptist Hospital in Town and Country, MO.
Born January 18, 1939 in Wood River, he was the son of Raymond and Bonnie Marie (Tilton) Clark.
A U.S. Army veteran, he was a diesel mechanic for EJ Motor Transport in East St. Louis before retiring.
On December 22, 1974 in St. Louis, he married Faye Langley. She survives.
Surviving also area son, Donald Clark of Roxana; daughters, Kelly McBride of St. Charles, MO, Brenda Copeland of Wood River; step-son, Daniel (Kathy) Oettel of Wood River; step-daughter, Susan Oettel (Chip) Bunch of Glendale, MO; three grandchildren, Alex Oettel, Bridget (Jacob) Waldman, Philip Logan Bunch; and a brother, Raymond Clark of Gillespie.
Don was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, John J. Clark.
In accordance with his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded.
Memorials are suggested to The Wounded Warriors Project.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.