Donald “DJ” James Fredrick II, 63, of Brighton, passed away on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at his home.
He was born on May 20, 1959, in Alton to Donald and Mary-Ethaline (White) Fredrick. Mary passed away in 1959 when DJ was an infant, and Donald remarried Carole Fredrick, who raised DJ.
DJ married Susan Sancamper on January 21, 1977, in Alton. She survives.
DJ worked as a rigger and welder for Marcal Rope and Rigging for 19 years. He was an avid bow hunter and fisherman, and he enjoyed watching sprint car racing and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Susan; mother, Carole; three children, Jason (Beth Lewis) Fredrick of Alton, Chad Fredrick of Brighton, and Jamie Fredrick of Alton; three grandchildren, Somer West, Drew Fredrick, and Skylar Fredrick; two great grandchildren, Richard and Karmen; two siblings, Denise Kibbons and Todd (Bobby Jo) Fredrick.
DJ was preceded in death by his parents, Mary-Ethaline and Donald; brother Kenny Fredrick.
Per his wishes cremation rites have been accorded with no services scheduled.
Memorials may be made to the Funeral Home to assist with funeral expenses.
