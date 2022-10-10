Donald Robert Frederick, 91, passed away September 29, 2022 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.
Born January 5, 1931 in Harvey, IL, he was the son of Robert R. and Cora Mary (Radich) Frederick.
He served in the IL National Guard for six years and worked as a Tooling Supervisor for General Motors in the Ohio Plant for 33 years before retiring.
On January 16, 1953 in Harvey, he married Kathryn Mitchell. She died May 22, 2015.
Surviving are a niece, Judith (Rick) Rice of Wood River; nephew, Richard (Misty) Shores of Wood River; sister-in-law, Rose Frederick of Crest Hill, IL; and brother-in-law, Richard Knol of Watseka, IL.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; son, Robert Merle Frederick; brother, Arthur Frederick; and sister, Marlene Knol.
In accordance with his wishes, cremation rites were accorded.
Private interment will be in McKendra Cemetery in Keyesport, IL.
Memorials are suggested to Holy Angels Parish Church in Wood River.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River was in charge of arrangements.