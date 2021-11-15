Donald F. Hamilton, 83, passed away Friday, November 12, 2021 at his home.
He was born on March 22, 1938 in Alton the son of Charles C. and Irene (Mansholt) Hamilton.
Donald worked as a custodian for LaClede Steel. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Alton. Donald enjoyed shooting, archery, horseshoes, motorcycles, and watching classic westerns. Donald was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army.
Donald is survived by Son, Charles "Matt" Hamilton of Conroe, TX; three grandchildren, Christina Hamilton, Elizabeth Hamilton, and Nicholas Hamilton; a first cousin, Edward M. and Patricia Black; their children, Jenny and Glenn Semore, Becky and Steve Pace, Kathi and Doug Hawkins, and Debbie Sandhe; and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a girlfriend, Vivian Leigh Beneze.
Visitation will be held Thursday, November 18, 2021 from 10:00 am until the time of service at Noon at Christway Church in Godfrey with Pastor Steve Pace officiating.
Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton will oversee arrangements.
Burial will take place in Upper Alton Cemetery with Alton VFW #1308 providing military rites.
