Donald Eugene Calame, 85, died at 1:51 p.m. Monday, August 9, 2021 at Alton Memorial Hospital. Born August 9, 1936 in Godfrey, he was the son of Wesley N. and Loretta (Fahey) Calame. Mr. Calame served with the U.S. Army during the Korean War and retired as a mailman for the Alton Post Office. He was a member of the Alton American Legion and a former member of the Civil Air Patrol. On June 10, 1959 he married the former Wilma Louise Weigel. She preceded him in death on July 26, 2011. Surviving are two daughters, Shelly Steward (Otis) of Wood River, and Nancy Netzhammer (William) of Alton, a son, Edward Calame (Jennifer) of Edwardsville. Also surviving are nine grandchildren, Amber Ely (P.J.), Nicholas Calame (Ashley), Samantha Thomas (Marc), Jessica Woodson (Larry), Heather Freed (Michael), Matthew Steward (Jamie), William Netzhammer III (Rosa Millsap), and Cody Netzhammer (Magen Cochran), 15 great grandchildren, and one brother, Ralph Calame (Janet) of Jerseyville. Along with his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a son, Royce Weigel, an infant sister, Ina Calame and a brother, Wesley Calame. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, August 14, 2021 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Burial will be at Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville with full military honors. Memorials may be made to the Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Southwestern, IL or the 5A’s Animal Shelter. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
