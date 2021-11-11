Donald “Don” Wayne Westfall, 82, of Godfrey, passed away on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at OSF St. Anthony Health Center in Alton.
He was born February 9, 1939, in Higbee, Missouri, to the late Ira and Clara (Starkey) Westfall.
Don served our country and was a veteran of the United States Army.
On May 28, 1966, Don married Delores Webb in East Alton, Illinois. She survives.
Prior to retirement, Don worked for both McDonnell Douglas and Boeing as a material receiver. Those the knew him will remember him for his love for traveling the world.
In addition to his wife, Delores, survivors include two daughters, Dena Westfall of Jerseyville, Jennifer (Keith) McDonald of Alton; three grandchildren, Kylie McDonald, Joshua Noe, Kami McDonald; two sisters, Betty (Paul) Thomas, Linda (Neil) Kolling; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Roger Westfall.
Visitation will be Tuesday, November 16, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1:00 p.m. at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton.
Burial will follow in Brighton Cemetery.
