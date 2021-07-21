Donald “Chicken” L. Funk Jr., 60, passed away suddenly at 8:57 am on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at OSF Saint Anthony's Health Center Emergency Room.
He was born on October 27, 1960, in Alton, IL, the son of Donald L. and Judith (Dalton) Funk Sr.
He married Diane M. Carter on June 7, 2019. She survives.
Donald enjoyed camping and hiking. He collected Indian artifacts and hunted arrowheads. Donald had a special place in his heart for his Rottweilers, Mack 1 and Mack 2. Above all, he was a family man. He adored and loved his grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, Don is survived by two sons, Donald (Angela) Funk of Alton, IL. and Chris (Samantha Smith) Willis of St. Louis, MO.; two grandchildren, Evelyn and Brayden Funk; his siblings, Joan Funk of Godfrey, Trish (Pat) Simpson of Piasa, IL., Mike (Lisa) Funk of Godfrey and Renee’ Besta of Point Reyes, CA., along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and good friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and a sister, Beth Fleming.
Visitation will be 4-7 pm Friday, July 23, 2021, at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 am on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton.
Burial will follow at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Godfrey.
Memorials are suggested to St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton.
Online condolences and guestbook may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.