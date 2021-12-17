Dona Harris, 75, of Alton, Illinois, passed on December 10, 2021. She is mourned by her daughters, Jodie David and Amy Harris Mendelsohn.
Born in 1946 in Chicago, IL, Dona grew up in Hazel Crest, Illinois. Dona lived in the Alton area for nearly 50 years. Known for her kind heart, generosity of spirit, bright smile, and wicked wit, Dona was a passionate volunteer, thespian, and Cardinals baseball fan.
She is preceded in death by her father William Harris and mother Freddie Billings Harris. She is survived by siblings Gleycine Kelly, Fabrienne Palmer and Rodger Harris.
A memorial visitation will be from 3:30 p.m-5:30 p.m. on Monday, December 20, 2021 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Oasis Women's Center in Alton. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com