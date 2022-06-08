Don B. Pugh II, 64, passed away at 1:31pm on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at St. Louis University Hospital. He was born on January 22, 1958, in Alton, the son of the late Don B. and Fern (Short) Pugh, Sr. Survivors include a son and daughter in law: Jeremy and Ashlee Pugh of Maryville, a daughter and son in law: Kristina and Heath Fuhler of Collinsville, three grandchildren: Alainah, Elliott, Lorraine, an expectant granddaughter: Clare, two brothers and a sister in law: Roger Pugh of Alton, David and Melissa Pugh of East Alton, a sister in law: Gloria Pugh of Alton, many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.
Don was formerly employed as a mechanic at National Tire and Battery. He loved spending time with his family and his grandkids. He loved riding his motorcycle, listening to live music, and history.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers: Larry Pugh and Ron Pugh.
In accordance with his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. In celebration of his life, a memorial visitation will be from 2pm to 5pm on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Toys for Tots and will be accepted at the funeral home.
Online guestbook available at www.pitchfordfuneralhome.com.