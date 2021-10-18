Domenica (Sicuso) Miller, 92 of Godfrey born on August 16, 1929 in Boston, MA, died on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at her great niece’s home, with her family at her side. Domenica was born on August 16, 1929 in Boston, MA, to the late Sebastino and Elouisa (DiAmigo) Sicuso. She married Paul V. Miller on November 2, 1951 in Alton and he precedes her on December 5, 2019, they celebrated 68 years of marriage. She was a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church, Godfrey. She enjoyed going to Paul’s military reunions, watching Hallmark movies, crocheting afghans and other items and spending time with family. Surviving are numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, great-great nieces and nephews, and great great-great nieces and nephews, a sister-in-law, Nancy Miller of Alton. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and sisters, Dorothy Spinnicchia, Concetta Puleo, Carmella Barcelona, Catherine Bowman, Marie Klopfer, brothers, Frank J. Sicuso and an infant brother. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 pm, Thursday, October 21, 2021 at Gent Funeral Home, Alton. A mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 am, Friday, October 22, 2021 at St. Ambrose Catholic Church, Godfrey. Graveside service will be held Monday, October 25, 2021 at 10:15 am, at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO. Memorials may be made to military organization of one’s choice. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
