Doloris Eloise (Ellis) Kidwell, 87, of Collinsville, IL passed away on Sunday evening at 10:00 PM.
She was born September 13, 1935 in Pomona, IL. She is survived by four children, Sheilby (Nick) Cohan, Tina H., Debra (Frank) Presson and Cindy Gray. She will be sadly missed by all, including her five grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by son, Victor J. Young.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date.
Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory entrusted with professional services. Online guestbook is available at www.wojstrom.