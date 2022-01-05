Dolores Ullrich (nee Budde) died January 1, 2022, age 85, after a brief illness.
She was preceded in death by her husband Don, parents Clarence and Ethel Budde. Dolores was a well known musician, music teacher, and patron of the arts. She frequently attended concerts by or performed with numerous bands and orchestras including the Alton Symphony Orchestra, Compton Heights Concert Band, and Merry Tuba Christmas - among others. She was a retired member of the Deutschmeister Brass Band, and the director emeritus of the Letter Carriers Band of St. Louis. Her teaching career spanned over 45 years in Illinois, Florida, and Missouri. Dolores never met a stranger and often referred to new acquaintances as a friend. She was also involved in Fosterburg Seniors and Madison County Genealogical Society.
Her musical legacy lives on in her children, Ralph “Buzz” Ullrich, Roy Ullrich, and Amy Brinkley, all musicians. She is also survived by her daughters-in-law, Karen Ullrich and Lilly Allison, two Grandchildren, Gretchen Ullrich and Damon Ullrich, other family members, numerous cousins and hundreds of friends.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations to the Alton Symphony Orchestra and ABOB are encouraged.
Visitation will be held on Monday, January 10 2022, at Elias, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Upper Alton from 4:00 pm to a celebration of life at 7:30 pm. COVID masks are required.
Burial will be private in Valley View Cemetery in Edwardsville.
