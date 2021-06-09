Dolores M. (Dolly) Sawchak, 89, passed away Sunday, June 6, 2021 at her home.
Born May 16, 1932 in Benld, IL, she was a daughter of George and Anna (Novotny) Kasarda. A talented quilter and avid reader, she traveled the world with her husband, George. Dolores worked for many years as an accountant at Washington University. She was well-loved for her joy, generosity, and love of life. She will be greatly missed by her descendants and friends.
Dolores is survived by her children, Michael Sawchak (wife Debbie), Geoffrey Allen (wife Marian), Steve Sawchak, Andrew Sawchak (wife Cheri), Paul Sawchak (wife Sherry), and Mary (Sawchak) Starr (husband David); 10 grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George Sawchak; three sisters, Sister Mary Georgine Kasarda, Jen Voyles, Ann Baggio; and two brothers, Albert and George Kasarda.
Cremation services entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals, with an online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com