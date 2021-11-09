She was born in Minot, ND, on June 6, 1926, the daughter of Ambrose and Catherine (Pasonault) Schafer. She married Wilson J. Vavak, deceased (the father of her daughter Susan) in Modesto, CA in 1945. She married Frederick J. Luce in Edwardsville on October 14, 1995. He passed on May 23, 2018.
Dolores retired from Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville in 1995. She loved to garden, was a giving volunteer across the world and an active member of the Bethalto Church of God. She will be remembered for her wit, endearing sense of humor and love of family and friends.
She is survived by her daughter, Susan Schafer of Arvada, CO a brother, Daniel Schafer of NC; three grandchildren, Andrew (Tessa) Dyer, Christopher Dyer, and Scott Dyer; and three great-grandchildren, Emily, Benjamin, and Alex.
Visitation will be on Friday, November 12, 2021, from 11:30 am until time of service at 1 pm, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Minister Carl Bell will officiate. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
Memorials can be made to The Community Hope Center.
