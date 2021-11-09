Dolores Faye “Dee” Dodson, 83, passed away Monday, November 8, 2021, at Mason Pointe-Lutheran Senior Services Care Center in Chesterfield, Missouri, after many hard-fought battles with health issues.
Born April 17, 1938, in Alton, she was a daughter of Donald Davis Sr. and Dolores R. (McGibany) Davis.
Dee was a realtor with Landmark Realty for 40 years. In the early ‘70s, she owned and operated Slenderine in Wood River, a women’s health spa. This was at a time when few businesses were owned by women. She also had fond memories of her days as a waitress at the Pancake Ranch in Wood River.
She is survived by her children, Lynn Evans of Wood River and Scott Dodson of East Alton; two grandchildren, Carrie (Chris) Carpunky and Jessica Evans; two great-grandchildren, Katelyn Carpunky and Chelsea Evans; a sister, Gaye (Kevin) Pruett of Rosewood Heights; and numerous nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; four sisters, Dona Myers, Deanna Brown, Rebecca Franklin, and Gail Patricia Norris; and a brother, Donald Davis Jr.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, November 12, at Paynic Home for Funerals, where services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 13.
Burial will follow at Woodland Hill Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Shriner’s Hospital for Children.
