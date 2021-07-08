Dolores Elizabeth Virginia Herwig, 82, passed away at 5:30am on Friday, July 2, 2021, at Hitz Memorial Home in Alhambra. She was born on May 4, 1939, in Peoria, Illinois, the daughter of the late William and Martha Oetzel. She is survived by her husband, Ray Herwig, whom she married on June 14, 1958, in Germantown, Illinois. She leaves behind six children and their spouses: Ken Herwig (Marilyn), Deane Turner (Ken), Margie Abert (Jim), Beth Henk (Timo), Doug Herwig (Libby), Angie Recktenwald (David), and 14 grandchildren: Kristine Turner, Joshua Herwig, Benjamin Herwig, Jessica Beck (Josh Beck), Jeremy Herwig, Matthew Herwig, Anna Abert, James Abert, Carrie Abert, Christopher Henk, Maggie Herwig, CeCe Herwig, Jack Herwig, and Neal Recktenwald, a sister: Doris Schulzki, and many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.
A homemaker and pastor’s wife, Dolores was a member of Fosterburg Baptist Church. She loved playing games, trivia and was an avid reader.
In celebration of her life, visitation will be from 1pm until time of funeral services at 3pm on Sunday, July 11, 2021, at Fosterburg Baptist Church. Pastor Robert Harris will officiate. Burial will follow at Fosterburg Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the Fosterburg Baptist Church Library.
Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.