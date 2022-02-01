Dolores Ann Hauser, 91, formerly of Bethalto died peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday, January 31, 2022, in Geneva, Illinois. Dolores was born October 20, 1930, to Eric and Bernice (Hildreth) Corbett in North Tonawanda, New York. She married Lewis Karl Hauser, Jr. on June 20, 1952, at Stewart Air Force Base in Newburg, New York. Dolores graduated from McKenzie High School in Detroit, Michigan. She attended Wayne State University in Detroit and Shurtleff College in Alton, Illinois.
Dolores was the quintessential homemaker who really cared if her whites were whiter, clothes starched and ironed, the table impeccably set, and every inch of the home organized and gleaming. She lived her life for her family, church and community. She preferred to stay in the background and support the career of her husband and the lives of her children. She especially loved her grandchildren and always had her cookie jar ready and waiting for them filled with chocolate chip cookies and M & Ms.
Dolores was a 70 year member of College Avenue Presbyterian Church/Lovejoy United Presbyterian. She was always a presence in the church kitchen helping prepare funeral dinners, making sure the silver was polished for coffee hours and organizing special events. She served many terms as a church Elder. Dolores participated in the Presbyterian Mariner organization doing their mission work across the country. She was also active in the Presbyterian Women’s organization at her church and in the Giddings-Lovejoy Presbytery.
In her community, she belonged to the Bethalto Rotary Anns and was a Paul Harris Fellow. Dolores was an active member of the Bethalto Spirit Organization where she loved every minute preparing for the Annual Christmas Walk and making gallons of wassail for the town to enjoy.
She is survived by her three children Cindy Wills (Robin) of Geneva, Illinois, Jeff Hauser (Beth) of Bethalto and Randy Hauser (Mara) of Geneva, Illinois. Grandchildren: Jennifer Ambrose, Corey Wills, Ashleigh Rhodes, Matthew Wills, Mark Wills, Michael Hauser, Samantha Hauser and Emily Hauser. Great-grandchildren: Devyn Ambrose, Isabelle Ambrose, Hayleigh Rhodes, Mason Rhodes, Porter Wills, Penny Wills and Cameron Wills.
She was preceded in death by her father Eric Corbett, her mother Bernice Corbett, her brother Gordon Corbett and her husband of 68 years, Lewis Karl Hauser, Jr.
Visitation will be Friday, February 4, 2022, at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto from 10:30 am until time of service at 12 pm, officiated by the Reverend Daniel Ervin of LoveJoy United Presbyterian Church and assisted by former pastor and family friend, Reverend George H. Humbert, Jr. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.
Memorials may be made in Dolores’ name to the Bethalto Spirit Organization.
The family respectfully asks that masks be worn by all visiting or attending the funeral.
Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.kallalandschaaf.com