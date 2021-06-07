Dinah Merritt, 70, passed away at 3:46pm on Saturday, June 5, 2021, in the emergency room at Staunton Community Hospital. She was born on September 21, 1950, in Cairo, Illinois, the daughter of the late Purrander and Stella (Harget) Cornwell, Jr. She married Byron Merritt on September 21, 1984, in Wickliffe, Kentucky, and he preceded her in death on November 14, 2016. Survivors include a son: George Fritz, Jr. (Shawnda Phillippi) of Staunton, two daughters and sons in law: Diana and Jeff Helton of Mounds, Illinois, Roxanna and Johnny Doyle of Pulaski, Illinois, her grandchildren: Tommy Whipple, George Edward Murdoc Fritz, Harley Davidson Fritz, Jennifer Doyle, Danielle and Billy Helton, William “BJ” and Brooklyn Hudspeth, John Edward and Tiffaney Doyle, Kimberly and Josh Sheible, her great grandchildren: Chaz Ley, Blake Ley, Vanessa Ley, Lilly Doyle, Taylor Helton, Brayden, Brody, Nolan, Layla, John “Boogie” Doyle, Jr., Selina Sheible, Kaylee Sheible, her siblings: Carolyn Cornwell of Belleville, Illinois, Shirly Mayes and her husband: Billy of Godfrey, Sheila Gaby and her husband: Alan of Edwardsburg, Michigan, Pete Cornwell and his wife: Phyllis of Wood River, Illinois, many nieces, nephews, special friends: Robert McEnery, Brenda McEnery, Hannah McEnery, Johnathan McEnery, and other extended family and friends.
Dinah was formerly employed at the Country Inn Café in Livingston. She enjoyed fishing and sewing.
In celebration of her life, visitation will be from 4pm to 7pm on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Graveside services will be held at 11am on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Spencer Heights Cemetery in Mounds, Illinois.
Memorials are suggested to the charity of the donor’s choice and will be accepted at the funeral home.