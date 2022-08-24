Dianne Marie (Snider) Wille passed away peacefully at home on August 23, 2022.
She was born August 26, 1947 in St. Louis, MO to the late Betty Lee Marler and Timothy Snider.
She graduated from Granite City High School in 1965 then attended William Woods College, Fulton, MO, obtaining an Associate Degree in Psychology. Dianne was an avid reader and took great pride in her daughters and grandchildren, a very loving and caring mother and grandmother. She loved watching football, especially the Green Bay Packers, and St. Louis Cardinals Baseball. She was an avid shopper. A fantastic dancer, which is what caught Richard's eye at Forkeyville. Her smile was infectious along with her beautiful blue eyes and gorgeous hair.
She is survived by her soul mate husband, Richard D. Wille, whom she married in December 1967. She is also survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Dawn Marie (Damian) Wuellner, Tamara Renee (David) Watson; loving grandchildren, Jacqueline Paige Wuellner, Clayton Michael Wuellner, Grace Marie Wuellner; step-granddaughter, Bailey Watson; step great-granddaughters, Alyssa Watson and Vivian Watson; several sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Arlene Marberry, Mary and Tom Droste, Theresa Crouch, Patricia and Dr. Scott Fosko, Brenda and Maury Cope, Sharold Wille; her cousins, Gary Pijut, Donna Greenwald and Terry Pijut; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Joseph and Leola Pijut; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Victor and Blanche Wille; sister-in-law, Barbara Parker; and brothers-in-law, Thomas Parker, Thomas Wille, Ralph Marberry, Harold Brand and David Crouch.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.
