Diane Zucca

Diane Kearbey Zucca, 67, passed away at 5:21am on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Alton Memorial Hospital. She was born on August 21, 1955, in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, the daughter of Lester Kearbey of Hartford and the late Betty (Carmichael) Kearbey. She married Todd Zucca, Sr. on April 16, 1999, in Edwardsville and he preceded her in death on August 8, 2021. Survivors include two daughters and sons in law: Jami and Thomas Rose of Hartford, Amanda and Bradley Anderson of Glen Carbon, three sons and a daughter in law: Todd Zucca, Jr. of Pocahontas, Illinois, Dominic Zucca of Hillsboro, Illinois, Brian and Sundi Zucca of Lake St. Louis, Missouri, three grandchildren: Marrisa (Lucas Wisnasky) Morrison, Lindzey Morrison, Korin Rose, six step grandchildren, two step great grandchildren, a brother and sister in law: Cecil and Debra Kearbey of Roxana, two nieces, and other many extended family and friends.
Diane was employed for many years at American Water Resources. She was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan.
In addition to her mom and her husband, she was preceded in death by a great grandson: Preston Alexander Rose.
In celebration of her life, visitation will be from 4pm until time of funeral services at 7pm on Friday, April 28, 2023, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Chaplain Randy Butler will officiate. Following the services and in accordance with her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Hartford Fire Department and will be accepted at the funeral home.
