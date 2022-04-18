Diane Schwinn

Diane F. Schwinn, 79, of Collinsville, IL, passed away on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at 7 am, while at Mercy Hospital in St. Louis.
She was born on April 13, 1943, in East St. Louis, IL, the daughter of William D. and Flora M. (Willett) Tucker. Diane married William J. Schwinn, Jr. on October 21, 1961, in Fairview Heights at St. Albert the Great.
Diane was a registered nurse and worked at Anderson Hospital for 15 years as an admission nurse. She was a member of Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church and a member of the choir there. She loved to go boating and water ski. Diane enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Survivors include her children, Marcy Basden and Keith Schwinn.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, William; a brother and sister-in-law, Kenneth William and Leslie Tucker.
Per her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. Visitation will be from 10 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am, on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at Ss. Peter and Paul in Collinsville, with Father John Beveridge as celebrant.
Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto will oversee arrangements.
Memorials can be made to the masses.
Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com