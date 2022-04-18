Diane Schwinn

Alton, IL (62002)

Today

Clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Scattered frost possible. Low 31F. NW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Scattered frost possible. Low 31F. NW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph.