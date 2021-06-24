Diane Lynn Winter, 62 of Godfrey, IL passed away at Saturday June 19, 2021 at 5: 48 pm Christian Northeast Hospital surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on August 6, 1958 in Alton, IL the daughter of John and June (Holloway) Lyons. Diane married William Winter on July 16, 1982 in Alton, IL.
She worked as a respiratory Therapist for several years at Barnes Jewish Hospital. Diane loved flowers and she took great pride in her home. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, traveling and visiting her sister in Florida.
Diane is survived by her husband, Bill Winter of Godfrey, IL; a son, Todd Honchell (Nicole) of St. Jacob, IL; four grandchildren, Jace Honchell, Josie Honchell, Kelsey Davis, and Mackenize Davis; a sister, Cathy Johnson (Chris) of Holiday, FL; two nieces, Sarah McCrady (Derek) of Alton, IL and Hope Zigrang (Mark) of Bethalto, IL; and an uncle, Bud Holloway of Vienna, IL.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A Celebration of Life Visitation will take place on Monday, June 28, 2021 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey, IL.
Memorials are suggested to the Lupus Foundation.
