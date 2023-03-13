Diana Laux

Diana “Dee” Laux, 66, passed away at 3:02pm on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Christian Northeast Hospital. She was born on March 10, 1957, in Alton, the daughter of Melba (Roth) Friedel of Bethalto and the late Paul Friedel. In addition to her mom, Dee is survived by a daughter and son in law: Jessica and Brian Hommert of Roxana, a son and daughter in law: Bob and Ashley Laux of Wood River, four grandchildren: Blake, Logan, Dylan, Lyla, five sisters and three brothers in law: Kathy Flanigan of Arnold, Missouri, Pam and Mike Schulte of Jerseyville, Patricia Brown of Cottage Hills, Ellen and Don Compton of Winnsboro, Texas, Sharon and Jeff Meyerhoff of Springfield, Illinois, two brothers and a sister in law: Paul and Margie Friedel of Bethalto, Mark Friedel of Glen Carbon, many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.
Dee formerly owned and operated the Dee Lux Diner in Roxana for thirty – two years prior to her retirement. She enjoyed sewing, the St. Louis Cardinals, and spending time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her dad, Dee was preceded in death by a sister: Deb Deardeuff.
In celebration of her life, memorial visitation will be from 4pm until time of memorial services at 6pm on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Elder Judy Loyd will officiate.
Memorials are suggested to Backstoppers and will be accepted at the funeral home.
Online guestbook available at www.pitchfordfuneralhome.com.