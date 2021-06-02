Diana Copeland, 68 of Bethalto, passed away on Monday, May 31, 2021 at 10:51 am surrounded by her family.
She was born on June 4, 1952 in Alton, IL; the daughter of Robert and Hazel (Buchanan) Miller.
Diana loved to garden, whether it be growing flowers or vegetables, especially tomatoes. She was very driven and dedicated when it came to cancer research and was even a member of the Spire Network blog. Diana was an Ovarian Cancer fighter for nearly a decade. She was a cat person. She loved her cats; Handsome, Squirt, and Baxton like they were her children.
Diana is survived by her children, Michelle Greenwood of O’ Fallon, MO, Kristina Hobbs (Caleb) of Cottage Hills, Christopher Lewis of Glen Carbon, IL and Lauren Lewis of East Alton, IL; eight grandchildren, Tayler Greenwood, Skylar Lewis, Rylan Lewis, Michael Lewis, Marley McCauley, Hailey Lewis, Bennett Hobbs, Adalynn Hobbs; and a sister, Shirley Bernard (Bernie) of Word, IL.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Robert Miller, a sister, Beverly McCall; and a son-in-law, Chaten Greenwood.
Visitation will be held on Friday, June 4, 2021 from 10:00 am until the time of service at 12:00 pm at the Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey, IL.
Burial will follow at Valhalla Memorial Park Cemetery in Godfrey, IL
Memorials may be made to Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance.
