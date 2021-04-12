obit stock
Diana Christine Baublitz, 59, died at 9:36 p.m. Sunday, April 11, 2021 at Alton Memorial Hospital.  Born April 13, 1961 in Alton, she was the daughter of Jack and Pauline (Harpole) Boswell.  She married Sean Anthony Baublitz on July 26, 2008 in Alton.  He survives.  Also surviving are two sons, Joshua Morris of Alton and Jesse Taylor in Wood River, four grandchildren and a brother, Kevin Boswell of Alton.  Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandchild.  There will be no services.  Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.  Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
