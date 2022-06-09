Devin Dillon

Devin B. Dillon, 56, passed away Sunday, June 5, 2022 at his home.
Born Oct. 28, 1965 in Alton, he was the son of Robert L. Dillon and Barbara (Stocker) Dillon Faulkner. Both parents preceded him in death.
He married Gwendolyn A. Anderson March 10, 2007 in Wood River. She passed away July 21, 2007. In addition to his parents and wife, he was also preceded in death by a stepbrother.
Survivors include a daughter, Heather R. Dillon of Wood River and her fiancée, Scott Heron; a son, Brett A. Dillon and his wife Stephanie of South Roxana; two stepbrothers and 5 stepsisters.
Devin was a proud grandfather of 8: James, Trinity and Isabella Tidwell and Tristynn, Timothy, Tylor, Braydon and Kennedi Dillon. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, summer BBQ’s with his family and good music.
According to his wishes, no services will be held. Donations in his memory can be made to the American Diabetes Association.
