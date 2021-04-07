Devin Clarence Myers, 25, of Alton, passed away on Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at his home, as a result of ongoing injuries sustained from an accident on November 19, 2019.
He was born July 30, 1995, in Alton, to Michael Myers and Tammy Dalhaus.
Prior to his accident, he had been attending Lewis and Clark Community College, where he maintained a spot on the President’s List. He loved music, particularly the guitar; his playing will be held close to his family’s heart and memory. Those who miss him will remember him as an “old soul” who wore his heart on his sleeve.
He will live on in the memory of those that love him: his parents, Tammy and Michael; brother, Andrew Myers; grandparents, Richard and Donna Dalhaus of Edwardsville; many aunts, uncles, and cousins; and his girlfriend, Kelci Ottwell, who stayed by his side, loving and caring for him following his accident.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Gerald and Paula Myers and Shirley and Robert Bryant.
A visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 30, 2021, at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton, Illinois.
A Celebration of Life will begin at 4:15 p.m. on Saturday, at the funeral home.
Memorials in Devin’s name, may be made to Anderson Family Funeral Home to assist with funeral expenses or Lewis and Clark Community College to be used for a music scholarship.
