Dennis Warner

Dennis Lee Warner, 71, of Alton, passed away on Sunday January 8, 2023, at his home in Alton.
He was born on January 13, 1951, in Wood River, the son of Nicholas and Evelyn (Reinhardt) Warner. He married Deborah Warner on June 5, 1993.
Dennis was a member of the Alton Wood River Sportmans Club and Brittany Shooting Club. He was a trap coach for many years. Dennis was also an avid duck and goose hunter and loved to go boating. He had a passion for music and was the stage manager for Rogers and Nienhaus for several years.
Dennis is survived by his wife Deborah Warner; children Jason (Leigh Ann) Warner of Bunker Hill, Angela (Charles) Rook of Rosewood Heights, and Jeremy Weber of East Alton; sister Lorna (Bryan) Voss of Foristell, MO; grandchildren Cache Warner, Emerson Warner, Tyler McCann, Melissa McCann, and Kayla Bartholomew; and two nieces.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Dean Warner.
Per his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded, and professional services will be handled by Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton.
Memorials can be made to the family to help with funeral expenses.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday January 21, 2023, from 2:00 pm until 5:00 pm at Brittany Shooting Park.
