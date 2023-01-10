Dennis Rinderer

Dennis H. Rinderer, age 83 of Highland, IL, died Sunday, January 8, 2023, at Highland Health Care Center in Highland, IL.
He was born on Wednesday, July 5, 1939, in Highland, IL, the son of Fremont and Florence (nee Mueller) Rinderer.
On Saturday, October 3, 1959, he married Sharon K. Rinderer nee Henss at E & R Church, Highland, Illinois, who survives.
He was a member of Evangelical United Church of Christ (President for two terms); Highland Optimist Club; Highland Volunteer Fire Department (retired Department Chief in 1991 & 21 years of service); former member of Highland City Cemetery Board of Directors; Highland Jaycees (President 1971); Highland Area Community Foundation Board; Highland Moose Club..
Dennis was born in Highland, IL. He grew up on the family farm 6 miles south of town in Madison County, near Trenton, IL. He attended Lee Country School and graduated from Highland High School in 1957. He had worked at Wick's Organ Company; Bellm Freight Lines; Jim Brown Plastering and then started at First National Bank in Highland. He worked at a number of banks in public relations retiring from Bradford Bank in 2012. He assisted the City of Highland in land acquisition, especially with the peripheral route around the community. Dennis H. Rinderer Park was built and named in his honor. He also assisted with the dog park next to it. He coached Khoury League baseball and Junior Football. In his retirement he worked for Rural King. He enjoyed attending his grandchildren's sporting events and recitals; annual trips to the Lake of the Ozarks for the last 40 plus years and pitching horseshoes. A couple of the many awards he received was the the Bob Hardy Citizen of the Year Award in 2011 and the Highland High School Hall of Fame -Community Service Award in 2014.
Survivors include:
Wife - Sharon K. (nee Henss) Rinderer, Highland, IL
Son - Marty D. (Laurie) Rinderer, Highland, IL
Son - Todd A. (Sherry) Rinderer, Edwardsville, IL
Daughter - Darla K. (Paul) James, Millstadt, IL
Grandchild - Chandler A. (Samantha) Rinderer, Holiday Shores, IL
Grandchild - Alexandra L. (Matthew) Langendorf, Highland, IL
Grandchild - Jordyn L. (Significant Other-Brok Chasteen) Rinderer, Holiday Shores, IL
Grandchild - Abby Jaye (Luke) Edwards, Highland, IL
Grandchild - Brayden R. (Audrey) James, Mission, KS
Grandchild - Alyssa K. (Significant Other Kaleb D. Bishop) James, Millstadt, IL
Grandchild - Addison M. Rinderer, Highland, IL
Step Grandchild - Nick D. (Kayla) Timmons, Saint Jacob, IL
Step Grandchild - Brianne N. (Significant Other-Aaron L. Funk) Timmons, Edwardsville, IL
Great Grandchild - Payton D. Rinderer, Holiday Shores, IL
Great Grandchild - Tate S. Langendorf, Highland, IL
Great Grandchild - Hazel M. James, Mission, KS
Step Great Grandchild - Finley J. Maher, Edwardsville, IL
Step Great Grandchild - Kinsley M. Timmons, Saint Jacob, IL
Brother - Larry A. (Gay) Rinderer, Trenton, IL
Sister-In-Law - Rita C. Rinderer, Highland, IL.
He was preceded in death by:
Father - Fremont Harold Rinderer - Died 12/08/1971
Mother - Florence F. (nee Mueller) Rinderer - Died 8/30/2002
Brother - Lee A. Rinderer - Died 5/14/1953
Brother - Dale F. Rinderer - Died 2/11/2018.
Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Evangelical United Church of Christ in Highland, IL.
Funeral Service will be at 10:00 AM on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Evangelical United Church of Christ in Highland, IL, with Rev. William E. Kapp, Pastor, officiating.
Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland, IL.
Memorial contributions may be made to Evangelical United Church of Christ or Dennis H. Rinderer Park.