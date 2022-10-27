Dennis Ray Watters of Moro, passed away on Tuesday October 25, 2022, at Christian North East Hospital after a long, courageous hard-fought battle with Cancer.
He was born on September 13, 1958, in Wood River, son of Lester and Sylvia (Knoche) Watters. Dennis married the love of his life, Tammy Ottwell at the Edwardsville Courthouse on September 7, 1984.
Dennis was the founder and owner of Team Watters Sonar, Search and Recovery. He has received numerous certificates of appreciation for his work, and from 2005 to today, 104 people have been recovered and returned to their families. He has worked all over the country with several law enforcement agencies and conservationists. Dennis was also an award winning crappie fisherman.
Along with his wife Tammy, Dennis is survived by his mother Sylvia Watters; mother-in-law Betty Ottwell; son Russell Shields; siblings David (Kim) Watters, Nancy Marti and partner Mel Eaker, John Watters, Gordon (Linda) Watters, Jim (Kristy) Watters, and Jeannie (Marc) Blackorby; siblings-in-law Shelia Ottwell, Penny Ottwell, and Sam Ottwell Jr; four grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.
Dennis was preceded in death by his father Lester Watters; father-in-law Sam Ottwell; and brothers Kennith Watters and Bill Watters.
Per his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded and professional services will be handled by Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com