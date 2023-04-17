Dennis East

Dennis LeRoy East, 67, passed away Thursday, April 13, 2023 at Alton Memorial Hospital with his family by his side.
He was born on July 16, 1955 in San Diego, CA, the son of LeRoy Francis and Thelma Nadine (Henderson) East. Dennis married Lisa G. Purdy on July 15, 2015 in Holiday Shores On The Point and she survives.
Dennis had worked as a crane operator for Olin Brass. He had also served with the Bethalto Fire Department and became an arson investigator. He was also a member of the Alton Moose and was an avid bowler, golfer, and poker player. Dennis is remembered for his love of the outdoors where he enjoyed fishing and hunting. Dennis enjoyed riding motorcycles and was a member of Bluff City MC, Brothers Burden MC, and was an original member of River City Saints MC.
In addition to his wife, Lisa; he is survived by four children and their spouses and significant others: Christine and Ty Roberson of Cottage Hills, Deborah Frasier and her significant other, Jerrod Porter of Bethalto, Dannielle and Corey Beckham of Alton, and Adam and Keesha Davenport of St. Louis; four siblings: Leona and John Hendricks of Shipman, Lenny East and his significant other, Diana Battocletti of Bethalto, Darla Sauerwein and her significant other, Kenny Marshall of Wood River, and Diana and Bruce Balke of Edwardsville; five grandchildren: Harrison Frasier, Piper Childers, Trinity Roberson, Cori Beckham, and Gemma Beckham, and many other relatives and friends.
Dennis is preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, and a granddaughter, Bella Beckham.
Visitation will be held Wednesday April 19, 2023, from 12:00 p.m. until a Celebration of Life service at 2:00 p.m. at the Holiday Shores Marina Tiki Hut 100 Elm Dr. Edwardsville, IL 62025.
Cremation rites will be accorded.
Memorials are suggested to the Stray Paws Rescue in O'Fallon, MO, and/or the Bethalto Fire Department.
Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home of Bethalto will oversee arrangements.
