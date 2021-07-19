Dennis Eugene Campbell, 71, passed away 7:50 pm, Friday, July 16, 2021 at Alton Memorial Rehab and Therapy Center, after several years with health problems, he is now at rest with the Lord.
Born in Alton on September 22, 1949, he was the son of Carl and Shirley (Squires) Campbell.
A U.S. Air Force veteran, he was employed by the Shell Oil Refinery, then became an original owner of Alton Steel as Director of Safety before retiring.
Dennis was an avid St. Louis sports fan. He enjoyed barbecues with his family, always having a joke to share!
He is survived by two daughters, Susie Campbell and Diana (Karl) Jefferson all of Wood River; granddaughter, Alexis Jefferson; sister, Carla (Michael) Cook of Alton; nephew, Matthew Cook of Alton; and former wife, Mary Kay Wells of Alton.
Visitation will be from 4-8 pm, Wednesday, July 21 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River.
Private funeral and burial services will be conducted. Pastor Fred Church will officiate.
Memorials may be made to The River Church in Alton.