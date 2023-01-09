Dennis L. Busch, 78 of Worden, passed away January 5, 2023, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL.
Dennis was born August 5, 1944, son of the late Arthur and Lillian (Carter) Busch. He was preceded in death by his brothers Darrell Busch, Duane Busch and sister Donna Meyer.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy (nee Ringering) Busch, whom he married March 31, 1973, sons Dean (Kim) Busch, David (Lauren) Kessinger, daughters Devon (Collin) Reckman, and Tammy (Frankie) Weaver, grandchildren Dakota (Kimberly) Reckman, Cheyenne (Cody) Hellmann, Wyatt Reckman, Amber (Joe) Hagen, Josh McDonald, Nick McDonald, and Camie Cole and six great grandchildren. Dennis is also survived by his brothers Del Rae Busch, Davey Busch, Donnie (Tina) Busch and sisters Diana Trent and Denise (Aaron) Menne and many loved nieces and nephews.
Dennis enjoyed the outdoors, especially gardening, fishing, hunting, playing horseshoes and hot dog roasts with his family. He also enjoyed playing cards.
A memorial service will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Friday, January 20, 2023, at Saksa Funeral Home in Edwardsville, IL.
In Lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the family for funeral expenses.