Denise Nolan

Denise R. Nolan, 44, of Bethalto, IL passed away on Monday, July 11, 2022, at 9:50 am at her home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on March 5, 1978, in Sallisaw, Ok, the daughter of Dennis Raymond and Sherry (Lamparter) Knight. Denise married Chris Nolan on June 3, 2005, at the Greater Alton Church.
She was a Medical Assistant at Alton Internal Medicine and a member of the River of Life Church in Alton, IL. She enjoyed the outdoors, boating, camping, getting her nails done and her dog- Kiko.
Denise is survived by her loving husband, Chris Nolan of Bethalto, IL; children, Katelyn Miller (Michael Clendenen) of Jerseyville, IL, Chris Nolan of Bethalto, IL, and Logan Miller of Bethalto, IL; her mother, Sherry Knight of Alton, IL; a brother, Dennis Knight of Alton, IL; sisters, Theresa Drew (Tony) of Godfrey, IL, and Geneva Mitchell; and a granddaughter, Nova Clendenen.
She was preceded in death by her father, Dennis, and maternal and paternal grandparents.
A Celebration of Life Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 16, 2022, from 10:00 am until the service at 12:00 pm at the Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, IL.
Memorials may be made to the family.
Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com