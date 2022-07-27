Denise Hake

Denise Emily Hake, (nee Geuss) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Sunday, February 6, 2022. Beloved wife of John Hake Jr.; loving mother of Samantha (husband Kenneth) Griggs and Alyssa (husband Dylan) Payne; loving grandmother of Braylee Payne; dear daughter of the late Charles and Johanne Geuss; dear sister of Charles, Joseph, Nancy Geuss, Therese Rodgers, and the late Leslie Evanik; dear daughter-in-law, sister-in-law, niece, aunt, cousin, and friend.
Denise was born on March 22, 1960 in Edwardsville, Illinois to Charles and Johanne Geuss. She married the love of her life, John Hake Jr., at St. Francis of Assisi in St. Louis in 1992. After settling in Indiana, together they raised two wonderful children, Samantha and Alyssa.
Denise lived in faith and with love. She was a dedicated member of St. Christopher Catholic Church in Speedway, IN. For many years she would give her time, talents, and resources to the school and parish. Along with volunteering for the yearly mid-summer festival and providing gifts for the giving tree; she would always make sure to give a portion of her bingo winnings to the church; “a little for me and a little for them, can’t keep it all to myself,” she would always say! She had a tremendous heart and was always trying to help others whenever she could.
Denise was a giver. She loved to send handmade greeting cards to all of her family and friends for any occasion. She also enjoyed making scrapbooks for her family and friends, and crocheting blankets for those she loved and cherished. She loved to play bingo with friends and root for the St. Louis Cardinals with family every chance she got!
Denise courageously battled a 9 years-long fight with kidney disease. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to St. Vincent de Paul, St. Christopher’s food pantry, or the charity of one’s choice. A service will be held at Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 4556 Telegraph Road, St. Louis, MO; Monday, February 14th at 9am CST. For those who would like to join family and friends virtually, please use this link: https://sfastl.org/live/ . The virtual service will also be made available on the St. Francis of Assisi's website for a short time after Monday morning.
All are encouraged to keep her family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
Graveside services at 11 am, August 13, 2022 at St. Boniface Cemetery, Edwardsville Illinois.