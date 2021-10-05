Denise Eileen Stagner, 65, of Moro, IL, passed away at 8:32 p.m. Sun. Oct. 3, 2021 at OSF St. Anthony’s Health Center in Alton, IL.
She was born Dec. 21, 1955 in Alton, IL to the late Harley Ray & Martha Lucretia (Tavernier) Boyles.
On Aug. 12, 1973, she and Kenneth R. Stagner, Jr. were married in East Alton, IL. He survives in Moro.
Denise loved spending time with her family, friends, and was a bingo fanatic.
In addition to her husband of 48 years, she is survived by a son: Christopher (Stacey) Stagner of Wood River; a daughter: Angela Moxey of Moro; Winnie Poole of Gulf Breeze, FL who was like a daughter since she was 18 years old; 6 grandchildren: Jordan, Austin, Emma, Tyler, Brian and Brady; a great grandson, Mason; 2 sisters: Lisa Fleigle of Orrick, MO and Michele (Tim) Buller of Bethalto, IL; and her best friend: Tronda Proffer of Cottage Hills, IL.
Services are pending.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.
Arrangements with online information and guestbook through Paynic Home for Funerals may be found at www.paynicfh.com