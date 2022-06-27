Dené Sandidge, 59, died at 1:13 p.m. Saturday, June 25, 2022 at River Crossing of Alton. Born December 4, 1962 in Alton, she was the daughter of Donald E. and Sharon (Whipple) Sandidge. Dené graduated in 1985 from Western Illinois University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in mass communications. She had worked for the Bank of Alton, the City of Alton, and more recently for the Godfrey Schnucks. Dené is survived by her son, Chris Sullivan of Alton, a brother, Don Sandidge II (Leah) of Alton, and nieces, Chandra Vester and Donnetta Hailer. She was preceded in death by her parents. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon Thursday, June 30, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Funeral service and burial will be private. Father Steve Janoski will officiate. Memorials may be made to Boy Scouts of America. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
