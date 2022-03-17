Delores Wieneke

Delores (Dee) E. (Breeden) Wieneke, 83 passed away at 8:30 a.m. on March 15, 2022 at her home with her family by her side, under the care of BJC Hospice.
She was born on October 18, 1938 in Alton, IL the daughter of Ernest & Lillian (Conrad) Breeden.
She married David V. Wieneke on April 27, 1957 in Alton. Dee traveled many places with her husband David while he served in the Navy. She held many jobs throughout their travels and when they retired from the Navy but her primary care was to her children. Dee’s passion was to shop, decorate her home, and especially cooking and sharing food with family and friends. She loved being a grandma and great-grandma. Her greatest love was to spread the gospel of Jesus Christ and counted all her blessings to God.
She was a member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Brussels, IL.
She is survived by her children and their spouses, Dennis and Lynda Wieneke of Fairmount City IL, Danny and Lisa Wieneke of Jerseyville, IL, Fred and Debbie Kuhn of Golden Eagle, IL; three grandchildren, Matthew Kuhn, Christopher Kuhn, and Morgan Epps; one great grandchild Barrett Kuhn ; her siblings and their spouses, Dorothy Breeden of Vienna, IL, William and Theresa Watts, Jim and Viva Watts, Viola and Wayne Cox and Eileen Summers all of Brighton and David Watts of Cottage Hills and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her family she leaves behind her loving caregivers Amelia Titus and Melinda Snider.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, one grandson, Nicholas Kuhn and two brothers, Truman and Carmen Breeden.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. till 11 a.m. on Friday March 18, 2022 at St. Matthew Lutheran Church. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. and burial at the church.
Memorials may be made to the St. Matthew Lutheran Church VBS or Calhoun Volunteer Ambulance.
Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.kallalandschaaf.com.