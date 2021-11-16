Delores Lavone “Bonnie” Armstrong, 91, passed away at 10:08 p.m. Monday, November 15, 2021 at Meridian Village Care Center.
Born March 18, 1930 in East Alton, she was a daughter of Walter and Helen (Plogger) Read.
She married William Lee Armstrong Sept. 18, 1948 in East Alton. He preceded her in death Sept. 30, 2014.
Bonnie was a longtime member of the 1st Baptist Church of Rosewood Heights. She enjoyed travelling with her husband, and they also enjoyed boating as a family. She loved taking care of her grandkids so their parents could work. Reading, sewing, and playing games also were hobbies she enjoyed.
Survivors include two daughters, Sandra Ehrhardt of Edwardsville and Cathy (John) Hunt of Bethalto; two grandchildren, John (Rhonda) Ehrhardt of Norman, OK and Andrew (Christine) Pitt of Queen Creek, AZ; and two great grandchildren, Jacob Ehrhardt and Timothy Pitt.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Dorothy Burns.
Her family will hold private burial at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
Professional services entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals, with an online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com