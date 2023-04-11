Delores Ann Banks, 83, died at 8:28 a.m. Sunday, April 9, 2023 at her home in Alton surrounded by her family and friends. She had a very contagious laugh and a bright smile. She always put others first before herself. She was a dedicated mother, grandmother and teacher, and was very much loved by her nieces, nephews and friends. She was a lover of holidays and believed in getting everyone in on her holiday decorating, rain, snow, sleet or hail, Dee’s house got decorated on holidays. Born July 24, 1939 in Chesterfield, IL, she was the daughter of Louis W. and Mildred (Mahier) Shuttleworth. She married Everett Deon Banks on October 12, 1984. He preceded her in death on April 2, 2021. Mrs. Banks worked as a school teacher for the St. Louis Public Schools. Surviving is a son, Joseph Ruyle and his wife Mary of Alton, a daughter-in-law, Christine Ruyle of Brighton, four grandchildren, Joey, James, Matthew and Jennifer, three great grandchildren, Jayden, Colton, and Landon, and a sister, Evelyn Cruthis of Alton. Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her first husband, Joseph Oscar Ruyle, a son, Robert Ruyle, a brother, Robert Shuttleworth and a sister, Betty Lu Frazier. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until time of funeral service at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, April 13, 2023 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Burial will be at 9:45 a.m. Friday, April 14, 2023 at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, MO. Memorials may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
Sign up for daily obituaries
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Godfrey declares State of Emergency
- Lawmaker wants to change property tax code
- Pritzker continues to cast doubt on reports of Illinois' population decline
- Bridge jumper survives, pulled from Mississippi River
- New pandemic relief grants offered in Illinois
- Dog shot after chasing deputy
- Local ambulance company under investigation
- Judge: Illinois can’t suspend FOID cards of people charged, not convicted of felonies
- Pew: Illinois’ reliance on taxes for revenue among the highest in nation
- Robert Barham and Cathy Barham