Delore W. Daube, 82, of Worden, passed away on Monday, April 10, 2023, at Alton Memorial Hospital.
He was born on March 17, 1941, in Worden, IL, the son of Wilbur and Delores (Wieseman) Daube. He married Joan Baker on February 18, 1961, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Worden.
Delore was employed by Owens Illinois Glassworks for 19 years, and then as a pipefitter at Clark Oil Refinery for 21 years. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Pipefitters Local 553 of East Alton/Wood River, and a Volunteer Firefighter with Worden Fire Department. He enjoyed trap shooting and slow pitch softball. Delore loved spending time with his friends and family.
He is survived by his wife, Joan; his children, Deborah (Kevin) Morris of Edwardsville, and Michael (Christina) Daube of Edwardsville; a son-in-law, Alan Bruhn; four grandchildren, Sarah (Shawn) Bland, Douglas Morris, Ashley (Robert) Mayernik, and Olivia Daube; two great-grandchildren, Brooks Bland and Avery Mayernik; a brother, Allen (Janice) Daube of Worden; and a sister-in-law, Sandy Daube of Worden.
Along with his parents, Delore was preceded in death by a daughter, Patricia Bruhn; and a brother, Wallace Daube.
Visitation will be on Friday, April 14, 2023, from 9 am to 11 am, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Service will follow at 11:30 am, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Worden with Reverend Heath Curtis officiating. A private burial will be at Worden Lutheran Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church in Worden.
